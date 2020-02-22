6-month-old missing boy from Matthews found dead in Charlotte cemetery

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing 6-month-old baby boy ended tragically when officers found his dead body at the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery early Saturday morning.
The Matthews Police Department said Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, had been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.
Officers from the Matthews Police Department, CMPD and the Union County Sheriff’s Bloodhound Unit searched desperately in hopes they’d find the child safe. That effort ended when they found Chi-Liam’s body just after 4 a.m.
Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.
Prior to her arrest, police said she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.
Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10:00 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported after the 30-year-old mother was located she refused “to state where the child is located.”
