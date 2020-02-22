Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in 34 year cold case

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for a cold case with hopes that someone might come forward with information that has yet to be uncovered.
On Feb. 22, 1986, Sarah Grace Gillson was found murdered in her Bluffton home near where Rose Hill Plantation currently is. During the investigation, deputies learned Gillson was legally blind, lived alone and was routinely checked on by her friends.
When no one heard from Gillson, deputies were dispatched to check on her and found her dead and tied up. The cause of Gillson’s death was determined to be suffocation as a result of the location of the restraints on her body.
According to deputies, an examination of forensic evidence did not identify a suspect as technology at the time was limited.
Anyone with information regarding this unsolved case may contact Major Bob Bromage at 843.255-3402, 843.816.8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.
A reward of $5,000 will be offered for information leading to an arrest.
