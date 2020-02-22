Bennett’s Complete Game Leads Bucs over Kansas

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Senior Jaret Bennett threw a complete game to lead Charleston Southern (1-4) to a 2-1 win over Kansas (2-2) on Friday afternoon.
Bennett threw nine complete innings on exactly 100 pitches, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and striking out six. The senior threw his first complete game since last season against USC Upstate.
The Bucs scored both of their runs in the second inning. With two outs, Dante Blakeney reached base when the right fielder dropped a fly ball which left him on second base. Shane Kelleher took advantage of the mistake with a single to left field to score Blakeney and put the Bucs out in front. Reid Hardwick kept the rally going and singled to center, scoring Kelleher and giving the Bucs an insurance run.
CSU would need that insurance run as well, with Kansas cutting the lead in half with a run in the eighth. A throwing error allowed a runner to reach, and two singles later brought the run home. With two on and two out, Bennett induced a fly ball to get out of the inning.
Ryan Cyr dueled with Bennett for nearly the whole game. He went eight innings with two unearned runs, a walk, and six strikeouts.
News & Notes
- Shane Kelleher extended his hitting streak to four games, the team's best.
- Kelleher and Ryan Stoudemire have reached base in four straight games as well.
- Bennett threw CSU’s first complete game since his own perfect game in 2019.
Up Next
CSU will continue its series with Kansas on Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:00pm.