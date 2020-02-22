Bennett’s Complete Game Leads Bucs over Kansas

The Bucs scored both of their runs in the second inning. With two outs, Dante Blakeney reached base when the right fielder dropped a fly ball which left him on second base. Shane Kelleher took advantage of the mistake with a single to left field to score Blakeney and put the Bucs out in front. Reid Hardwick kept the rally going and singled to center, scoring Kelleher and giving the Bucs an insurance run.