Chant Pitchers Fan 12 in Friday Loss to SJU

Conway, S.C. – The pitching duo of Zach McCambley and Shaddon Peavyhouse combined to strike out 12 Saint Joseph’s hitters in a 4-2 loss to the Hawks on Friday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.
McCambley (1-1) matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts over 6.0-complete innings. However, he was handed the loss as he gave up four runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits and two walks on 109 pitches.
Seeing his first action since the 2018 season, Peavyhouse came out of the bullpen to throw 3.0-scoreless innings and keep the Chanticleers in the game late. He struck out two batters and scattered two hits over the seventh, eighth, and ninth frames.
The offense continued to struggle for the Chants, as the young team recorded just five hits on the day led by a two-hit game from senior shortstop Scott McKeon (2-for-5, 2B). BT Riopelle (1-for-4, HR) hit his second home run of the season, a 404-foot blast to right field, while both freshmen Eric Brown (1-for-4, 2B) and Cooper Weiss (1-for-3) each had a hit.
Saint Joseph’s starter Jordan DiValerio (2-0) improved to 2-0 on the season, as he gave up just two runs on four hits, one walk, and punched-out seven CCU hitters over 6.0-complete innings of work.
Luke Zimmerman (2.0 IP, K) and Cole Stetzar (1.0 IP, 1 hit, BB, K) kept the Chants off the scoreboard in the final three innings with Stetzar (1) earning the save in the road win.
Saint Joseph’s offense was led by Nate Thomas (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, run) and Brendan Hueth (2-for-4, RBI, run) as the top three hitters of the SJU order went a combined 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
The Chants defense aided the pitching with two double plays, including one in the top of the ninth, however, the offense left eight runners on base for the second-straight game.
After McCambley pitched around a base hit and struck out the side in the top of the first, the Chants looked to jump on the Hawks early with a lead-off double by McKeon in the bottom half of the inning.
However, DiValerio pitched out of trouble and left two CCU base runners stranded to keep the game scoreless after one inning of play.
SJU scored the first run of the game in the top of the second on a pair of singles, a wild pitch, and a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead.
The Hawks then added to the lead with a three-run third inning highlighted by a two-run home run by Thomas to put the visitors in front 4-0 midway through the third.
Coastal got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a lead-off home run by Riopelle and a sacrifice fly from Alex Gattinelli to cut the Hawks’ lead in half at 4-2 with four innings to play.
However, the two bullpens then took over in the late innings as the two teams combined for just four hits over the final four innings of the contest.
CCU put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, as Weiss led off the inning with a single for his first career hit.
After a ground ball out moved pinch-runner Kyle Westfall up to second with one out, the next Coastal hitter went down on strikes to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs.
Pinch-hitter Nick Lucky drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate.
McKeon ripped a 2-1 pitch right at the first baseman who made a tough catch to end the game.
The Chants (2-2) do not have long to regroup, as the men in teal host Illinois (1-3) tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.