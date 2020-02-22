City of Charleston asking SC legislators to oppose “small cell” bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is asking state legislators to reconsider a bill that could put small cell poles around the city.
House Bill 464, also known as the “South Carolina Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act,” would encourage the development of wireless communication networks across the state.
The bill would allow telecommunication companies to build small cell poles and infrastructure throughout the city.
City officials argue that the bill would restrict their power when it comes to regulating where this equipment would go and what it would look like.
“We have an ordinance in place that follows the federal rules right now,” said Susan Herdina, corporation counsel for the city of Charleston. “Basically what the state is doing is not only adding on to those rules, they’re adding more restrictions on top of that which ties the city’s hands even further.”
City council will be considering two resolutions during their next council meeting.
The first one would encourage South Carolina legislators to take a second look at the bill and oppose any further 5G restrictions for local governments.
The second one would ask the state's U.S. legislators to work with federal agencies and look at possible health effects of 5G technology.
“The city has a direct relationship to our citizens," City Councilman Peter Shahid said. "We want to protect our citizens as to the location of these poles, and what kind of poles they’re going to put down here,”
Rep. Wendell Gilliard is one of the sponsors of the bill.
He says the reason he supports it is because there is a crucial issue with lack of telecommunication services in rural areas of the state. He believes this bill will give people living in those areas better access to these resources.
“This would speed up the process and modern technology to rural areas,” Gilliard said. “This would give them access to wifi, computers, and much needed help in those areas.”
The bill is currently in a senate sub-committee.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.