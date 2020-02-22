Cougars Walk Off With 5-4 Win Over Youngstown State

The Cougars fought back from a pair of one-run deficits in a back-and-forth affair to snatch their third victory of the season. Charleston scored twice in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead and after Youngstown State answered with two in the seventh, countered with one in the home half to even the tally at 1-1. The teams would trade runs over the final three half innings with the Penguins responding to an eighth-inning tally by the Cougars with one in the top of the ninth. Charleston then drew four walks – all with two outs – to claim the walk-off win.