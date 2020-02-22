Cougars Walk Off With 5-4 Win Over Youngstown State

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Tanner McCallister drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift College of Charleston to a 5-4 series-opening win over Youngstown State in a back-and-forth affair on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 5, Youngstown State 4
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (3-1), Youngstown State (2-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars fought back from a pair of one-run deficits in a back-and-forth affair to snatch their third victory of the season. Charleston scored twice in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead and after Youngstown State answered with two in the seventh, countered with one in the home half to even the tally at 1-1. The teams would trade runs over the final three half innings with the Penguins responding to an eighth-inning tally by the Cougars with one in the top of the ninth. Charleston then drew four walks – all with two outs – to claim the walk-off win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Freshman Trotter Harlan went 3-for-4 with a run scored and added a walk to reach in four of his five plate appearances at the leadoff spot. He started the day 3-for-3 with two singles and a double in the fifth.
NOTABLES
· Jordan Carr tossed seven strong innings for his first quality start of the season allowing three runs on six scattered hits and striking out four.
· Luke Stageberg went 2-for-4 with two key hits and two runs scored out of the two hole.
· Ari Sechopoulos drove in two to extend his team-lead to seven RBI in the young season. He plated a key run in the fifth with his third double of the campaign.
· McCallister drew the game-winning walk in the ninth for his fourth career RBI.
· Ty Good fanned two in his third career appearance to earn his first collegiate win.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Saturday in game two of the weekend series with Youngstown State. Freshman Caswell Smith will take the ball opposite Youngstown State senior Colin Floyd. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m.