Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man who was last seen earlier this year.
The sheriff’s office are looking for 29-year-old Carl Wayne Alewine who was reported as a missing person out of the Ridgeville area.
“Mr. Alewine was last seen in the beginning of January and was possibly seen leaving the Ridgeville area in a black Volkswagen,” DCSO officials said. “According to family members Mr. Alewine may be in Columbia.”
If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111 or Det. Plowman at (843) 830-6673
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.