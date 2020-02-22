Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AAA 2nd round
Bishop England 73, May River 35 - Patrick Antonelli and Daniel Brooks each had 18 points to lead the Bishops to a win. They’ll host Wade Hampton in the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday
Class A 2nd round
Charleston Math & Science 73, CE Murray 49 - The Riptide will host the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday
Military Magnet Academy 64, Lake View 47
SCISA Class AAA 1st Round
First Baptist 65, Ben Lippen 45
SCISA Class A 1st round
Charleston Collegiate 53, Newberry Academy 46
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 59, Cathedral Academy 54
Richard Winn Academy 71, Summerville Faith Christian 67
Girls Basketball
Class AAAAA 2nd round
Berkeley 44, James Island 38 - The Stags will travel to Wando for the Lower State semifinals on Monday
Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 38 - Aniyah Oliver had 21 points to lead the Gators to the win. They’ll host River Bluff in the Lower State semifinals on Monday
Wando 49, Summerville 42 - The Warriors will host Berkeley in the Lower State semifinals on Monday
Class AA 2nd round
Latta 64, Philip Simmons 60
North Charleston 63, East Clarendon 45 - The Cougars will travel to Woodland for the Lower State semifinals on Monday
Woodland 60, Burke 42 - The Wolverines will host North Charleston in the Lower State semifinals on Monday
