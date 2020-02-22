Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/21)
February 21, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AAA 2nd round

Bishop England 73, May River 35 - Patrick Antonelli and Daniel Brooks each had 18 points to lead the Bishops to a win. They’ll host Wade Hampton in the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday

Class A 2nd round

Charleston Math & Science 73, CE Murray 49 - The Riptide will host the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday

Military Magnet Academy 64, Lake View 47

SCISA Class AAA 1st Round

First Baptist 65, Ben Lippen 45

SCISA Class A 1st round

Charleston Collegiate 53, Newberry Academy 46

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 59, Cathedral Academy 54

Richard Winn Academy 71, Summerville Faith Christian 67

Girls Basketball

Class AAAAA 2nd round

Berkeley 44, James Island 38 - The Stags will travel to Wando for the Lower State semifinals on Monday

Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 38 - Aniyah Oliver had 21 points to lead the Gators to the win. They’ll host River Bluff in the Lower State semifinals on Monday

Wando 49, Summerville 42 - The Warriors will host Berkeley in the Lower State semifinals on Monday

Class AA 2nd round

Latta 64, Philip Simmons 60

North Charleston 63, East Clarendon 45 - The Cougars will travel to Woodland for the Lower State semifinals on Monday

Woodland 60, Burke 42 - The Wolverines will host North Charleston in the Lower State semifinals on Monday

