Martin Luther King III to speak at Climate and Environmental Justice Town Hall on Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Saturday, state and national advocacy groups are holding a Climate and Environmental Justice Town Hall.
It's a week before the Democratic primary in South Carolina.
Speakers will include Martin Luther King III, former Flint Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver, and South Carolina State Rep. JA Moore and more.
Organizers say the event aims to shine a spotlight on the impacts of climate change and air and water pollution on South Carolina communities. It will also stress the importance of local, state and federal action.
Organizations hosting this event include the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, National Wildlife Federation, National Action Network, International African American Museum and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation.
Supporting Partners of the event include American Rivers, American Institute of Architects SC, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Sierra Club - SC Chapter, Coastal Conservation League, Audubon South Carolina, the League of Women Voters SC and Black Voters Matter.
The town hall is taking place at Charity Baptist Church located at 1544 E. Montague Avenue in North Charleston. It's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.
