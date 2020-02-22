SCDOT: Ashley River Bridge malfunction due to relay switch going bad

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is now running again after a malfunction on the Ashley River Bridges kept cars at a standstill.
According to Charleston City Police, the arms of both bridges were stuck in a downed position. Dispatch initially received calls about the problem at 4:07 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the malfunction was due to a relay switch going bad
Police say maintenance has fixed the issue and traffic is now moving.
