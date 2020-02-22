Police investigating death at Charlotte cemetery

[UPDATE: Police have confirmed the body found was that of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, the 6-month-old boy whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert.]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Police detectives are investigating a death at a southeast Charlotte cemetery.
Officers found a body just after 4 a.m. at Sharon Memorial Park on the 5400 block of Monroe Road.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.
The name of the decease is being withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
