SCHP: One dead in single-vehicle Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the incident happened on I-26 westbound near mile marker 179. around 10:45 a.m.
S.C. Highway Patrol said the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver and the passenger in the front seat were transported to the hospital.
According to troopers, the passenger in the backseat was killed in result of the crash.
S.C. Highway Patrol said all three occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The name of the victim will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
