Two Six-Run Frames Lift Cougars to 14-4 Win Over Youngstown State

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- A pair of six-run innings propelled the College of Charleston to a 14-4 series-clinching win over Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point as four players recorded a multi-RBI game and freshman Caswell Smith collected his second win in as many starts.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 14, Youngstown State 4
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (4-1), Youngstown State (2-3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with two runs in the third followed by six-run frames in the fourth and sixth innings to pick up their fourth win of the season. Ari Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Trotter Harlan and Donald Hansis each added a two-run bomb. Caswell Smith fanned five in five innings of work to earn the win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Sechopoulos continued his strong start to the season with a 2-for-4 effort driving in three runs with a double and a triple. The senior first baseman also scored twice to push his team-leading total to seven runs scored.
NOTABLES
· Harlan reached and scored three times via two walks and a two-run homer – his first collegiate long ball.
· Sechopoulos collected his team-leading ninth and 10th RBIs while recording his third multi-hit game.
· Austin George, Grant Smith and Emmett Bice each tossed a scoreless frame in their respective season debuts.
· Bice marked his collegiate debut with two strikeouts in a perfect 1-2-3 ninth.
· Hansis launched his first home run as a Cougar with a two-run shot to right in the fourth.
· Joseph Mershon reached and scored three times out of the eight-hole.
· Luke Stageberg continued his solid start with three RBI in a 1-for-3 effort that included a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk.
· Landon Choboy went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his second start of the season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will look to complete the series sweep against Youngstown State on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point with freshman CJ Czerwinski taking the ball opposite YSU sophomore Travis Perry.