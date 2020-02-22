Two Six-Run Frames Lift Cougars to 14-4 Win Over Youngstown State

The Cougars rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with two runs in the third followed by six-run frames in the fourth and sixth innings to pick up their fourth win of the season. Ari Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Trotter Harlan and Donald Hansis each added a two-run bomb. Caswell Smith fanned five in five innings of work to earn the win.