Weatherly Strikes Out 14 in Clemson’s 2-0 Win Over Seawolves

Weatherly (1-0), a junior lefthander from Howell, Mich., earned the win by giving up just two singles and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had three strikeouts in three of his six innings on the mound. Carson Spiers pitched the final 0.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Four Tiger pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the game. Stony Brook starter Jared Milch (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven hits, two runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.