Weekend Forecast: Cold mornings with cool & sunny afternoons!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of sunshine returns to the forecast today with temperatures feeling cool all day long. Highs should peak in the mid 50s with winds out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph. Overnight clear skies are expected with temps falling back to the 20s. Bundle up again tomorrow morning, but look for a warming trend. Highs tomorrow will feel cool, but seasonable. Sunshine with highs in the low 60s are on tap tomorrow afternoon.
Highs pressure will keep the forecast dry through tomorrow. Another warm front is set to lift through the area in to the first part of the work week. This will drive temps up to the upper 60s/near 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible Monday, but more widespread and heavier rain is likely Tuesday. Grab the rain gear once again!
TODAY: Sunny and cool; HIGH: 56.
TOMORROW: Seasonable and sunny; HIGH: 63.
MONDAY: Comfortable with a few showers; HIGH: 66.
TUESDAY: Widespread rain is likely; HIGH: 69.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers; HIGH: 70.
THURSDAY: Cooler and drying out; HIGH: 54.
FRIDAY: Cool and sunny; HIGH: 55.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
