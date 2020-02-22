Youth development organization hosts event to help prevent teen dating violence

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Youth Services, a community bases, youth development organization, is hosting an event on Saturday to help prevent teen dating violence.
The “Huddle Up for Healthy Relationships” workshop is part of Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month.
The event is geared toward helping young people to discuss the elements of healthy relationships as well as identify ways to build relationships based on mutual respect.
This workshop is one of three community events that Lowcountry Youth Services will be hosting as a part of their partnership with the Fact Forward and Not Right Now SC organizations.
The partnership is designed to increase the communities ability to prevent teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and deal with dating violence in teens.
Christian Rainey of Men Against Domestic Violence, Jerome Randolph of My Sister’s House, and Butch Kennedy of Real Men Against Domestic Violence are expected to speak at the workshop. The workshop will also include interactive activities and much more.
The event starts at 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, at Fishburne Education Center, 6215 Murray Ave in Hanahan. Door will open at 4:30 PM.
The event is free to the community. Tickets for the event can be downloaded here.
