Bucs Drop Series Finale to Split with Kansas

Kansas (4-3) plated nine runs on ten hits in Sunday’s series finale with Charleston Southern (2-6), leaving the weekend series tied 2-2. Casey Burnham hit a home run on the game’s first pitch to give Kansas an early lead.
The Bucs tied the game in the bottom of the third, after a walk allowed Sam Trend-Beacom to reach base and Alex Andronica’s double put two in scoring positon for CSU. Ryan Rizk’s sacrifice fly scored Trend-Beacom to even the score at 1-1.
Whatever hitting the Jayhawks were missing in Saturday’s one-hit shutout, they found on Sunday. Kansas went on to score runs in the fourth , fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth innings to create the eight-run advantage.
Among CSU’s top performers were Andronica, who added a hit to the aforementioned double to go 2-for-4 on the day. Ryan Stoudemire turned in a perfect day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks Eli Davis (2-0) got the win for Kansas.
He threw six innings and allowed a run on five hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. Cam Weinberger (0-1) took the loss for CSU, working four and a third innings with five runs, four hits, and three walks.