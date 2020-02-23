Bulldogs Drop Series Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Lathan Todd, but the offense was unable to get going as Yale took the final game of the series, 9-0, Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Yale 9, The Citadel 0
Records: The Citadel (5-1), Yale (1-2)
Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
· After both teams struggled to get hits with runners in scoring position, Yale finally came through with a two-run double from AJ Gaich in the eighth inning.
How it Happened
· The majority of the game was dominated by the starting pitchers as both threw six shutout innings before giving way to the bullpens in the seventh.
· The Citadel put together the first offensive opportunity in the fifth inning after a pair of walks put two runners on with one out. Yale got out of the inning with a double play.
· Yale had their own chance to score in the sixth as they led off the inning with a double. A groundout moved the runner to third, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the threat.
· Citadel starter Lathan Todd rebounded from his first start to allow just two over 6.0 shutout innings.
· He was matched by Yale starter Ben Gibbs who gave up just three hits over 6.0 shutout innings.
· The Citadel had another opportunity to take the lead in the seventh inning as they put runners on second and third with just one. A fielder’s choice cut down a runner at the plate and another grounder ended the inning.
· Yale was finally able to break through in the eighth inning after a walk and an infield single put two on with one out. AJ Gaich lined a ball just inside the third-base bag for a two-run double.
· Yale would add a third run in the inning after a throwing error on a bunt with two outs.
· Yale broke the game open in the ninth inning as they took advantage of a couple errors and collected five hits to push across six runs.
· Ches Goodman (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and two strikeouts in one-plus inning of work.
· Rohan Handa (1-0) picked up the victory after allowing just two hits in 2.2 shutout innings.
Inside the Box Score
· The Citadel suffered its first loss of the season, but took the first two series for the first time since 2016.
· Noah Mitchell collected his first career multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
· Tyler Corbitt also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
· Cam Jensen did not have an official at-bat on Sunday as he drew a walk in all three plate appearances.
· Brooks O’Brien collected a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning.
· Thomas Swafford and Chace Cooper each made their Citadel debuts in the ninth inning.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they make the short trip to face Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.