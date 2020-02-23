Coastal Baseball Falls to Fighting Illini on Saturday

Conway, S.C. – The Chanticleers saw an early 2-1 lead slip away as Illinois plated three unearned runs in the fifth inning to defeat Coastal Carolina 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The loss drops CCU to 2-3 on the year, while with the win the Fighting Illini improved to 2-3.
The Chants had plenty of chances on Saturday, yet left 11 runners on base in the loss.
Redshirt senior pitcher Scott Kobos (0-2) was handed the loss, as the left-handed hurler gave up four runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in 5.0-complete innings of work.
Alaska Abney had another strong outing, walking one and striking out two over 2.0-scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Josh Jarman pitched out of a bases-loaded jam for a scoreless inning of relief.
However, the offensive woes continued, as CCU registered just two runs on seven hits. Senior shortstop Scott McKeon (2-for-4, BB) had two more base hits at the top of the lineup, while five other Chants had one hit each in Alex Gattinelli (1-for-5), Eric Brown (1-for-3, 2B), Fox Leum (1-for-3, BB, RBI, run), Nick Lucky (1-for-4, 2B), and Morgan Hyde (1-for-1).
For the Illini, three players led the way offensively with two hits apiece in Taylor Jackson (2-for-5), Branden Comia (2-for4, BB, run), and Alex Steinbach (2-for-4, 3B), while Kellen Sarver (1-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in a game-high two RBIs.
Illinois starter Ty Weber (2-0) picked up the win, as he held Coastal to just two runs, both of which were unearned, on four hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0-complete innings.
The Illini bullpen did the rest, as the trio of Ryan Kutt (2.0 IP, 2 hits, K), Ryan Schmitt (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K), and Garrett Acton (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 2 K) pitched 4.0-scoreless innings with Acton picking up his second save of the season.
The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a lead-off double, followed by a single to right field, and a fielder’s choice on a CCU attempt to turn a double-play which plated the lead runner from third.
Coastal took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Zack Beach reached second base on an error on a fly ball by the Illinois left fielder.
After Brown moved beach up to third on a sacrifice bunt, Leum laced an RBI single through the right side to score Beach and tie the game up at 1-1.
Lucky followed with a double to the right-field corner which moved Leum around to third. However, the throw from the outfield sailed over the head of the second baseman which allowed Leum to score from third and put the Chants in front 2-1.
The Fighting Illini got the two runs back and one more in the top of the fifth with a little help from the CCU defense.
Following a hit batter to lead-off the inning, Kobos settled down to get a ground ball out at first base, which moved the runner up to second, and a fly out to right field to put the runner on third with two outs.
A ground ball to second base looked like the Chants would get out of the inning unscathed, however, an error on the play allowed the tying run to score from third and keep the inning alive for the Illini.
Illinois took full advantage with back-to-back singles, with the latter scoring the go-ahead run, to put the visitors back in front at 3-2 midway through the fifth inning.
A wild pitch on ball four to the next Illini hitter allowed another run to score from third and put the Chants behind at 4-2.
The Chants stranded one runner on base in the sixth, two in the seventh, and two more in the eighth before Illinois added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk.
Down 5-2, Coastal loaded the bases with one out in the final frame on a Hyde single and back-to-back walks to McKeon and Port, yet couldn’t get the hit to extend the game in the three-run loss.
The Chants (2-3) will return to action tomorrow afternoon, as the men in teal will play host to Kennesaw State at Noon ET and West Virginia at 4 p.m. ET.