Coastal Falls in a Close One to South Alabama

The two teams traded baskets to start before South Alabama took the lead at 14-13 on an inside bucket by Mitchell and the Jaguars held a slim advantage the rest of the first half. They led at the half, 36-33, in spite of a brilliant display of long-range shooting by Gumbs-Frater. He scored his team’s first 11 points and already had 23 points at the break, with seven three-pointers on 8-10 shooting overall.