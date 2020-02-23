Coroner’s Office identifies person found dead in house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – The Coroner’s Office has identified the individual who was found dead in a house fire on Friday in Harleyville.
According to the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office, Avery Laval Brown, 73, was found deceased in his home located at the 200 block of Second Bend Road in Harleyville after the fire had been extinguished.
Brown’s body is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, February 25.
The Dorchester Fire Rescue, The State Law Enforcement Division, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
