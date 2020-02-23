Cougars Sweep Away Penguins, 7-3

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Harrison Hawkins and Donald Hansis each drove in two and CJ Czerwinski fanned four over four and one-third innings to help College of Charleston complete a weekend sweep of Youngstown State with a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Youngstown State 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (5-1), Youngstown State (2-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Hansis launched his second two-run homer in as many days to start the scoring as the Cougars pushed across seven runs in a three-inning span. Czerwinski fanned four in four and one-third and Zach Williams and Trey Pooser combined for three and two-thirds scoreless out of the bullpen.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Luke Stageberg pushed his season-opening hit streak to six games with a 2-for-4 day and collected his fifth RBI of the campaign with a sac fly in the fourth.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins drove in two with a two-run single in the fourth to cap the Cougars’ scoring and extend his hitting streak to seven games dating back to last season.
· Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with his 11th RBI of the season on a single in the third.
· Ben Wetenhall pinch ran in the third, stayed in the game at short and went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
· Williams continued his strong start to the season with two and two-thirds shutout innings out of the ‘pen.
· Pooser tossed a scoreless eighth and fanned one in his collegiate debut.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they host regional rival Coastal Carolina at Patriots Point. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m.