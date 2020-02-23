Dry & mostly sunny today with returning shower chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will near the Lowcountry and increase the chance for rain the next two days. The rest of the weekend should be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in late this afternoon and this evening. Highs will top out in the low 60s today with lows dipping into the low 40s. Look for mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and noticeably warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow should top out in the mid 60s. A couple of spotty showers are not out of the question, but a most of tomorrow looks to be dry and cloudy.