Dry & mostly sunny today with returning shower chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will near the Lowcountry and increase the chance for rain the next two days. The rest of the weekend should be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in late this afternoon and this evening. Highs will top out in the low 60s today with lows dipping into the low 40s. Look for mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and noticeably warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow should top out in the mid 60s. A couple of spotty showers are not out of the question, but a most of tomorrow looks to be dry and cloudy.
A significant increase in moisture Tuesday will bring the likely chance for some heavy rain. Predicted rain totals for Monday through Wednesday are 1-2″. The bulk of the rain could fall within a couple of hours on Tuesday. Ponding is likely on the roadways and minor flooding for some areas is possible. We will continue to keep you updated. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop temperatures. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up into the low 70s before cooling into the 50s Thursday and Friday.
TODAY: Late day clouds; HIGH: 63.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly; LOW: 43.
TOMORROW: Noticeably warmer; HIGH: 66.
TUESDAY: Warm with scattered rain; HIGH: 71.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with some shower possible; HIGH: 72.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
