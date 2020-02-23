Gamecocks Win SEC Title at No. 14 Kentucky

GAMECHANGERAfter the Wildcats went up 14-12 with 4:44 to go in the first quarter, the Gamecocks closed the period on a 15-0 run behind five turnovers and four single-shot possessions to wrest control of the game.KEY STATSouth Carolina dominated in the post on Sunday, outscoring the Wildcats 38-14 in the paint. In two games against Kentucky, South Carolina out-scored the Wildcats by a combined 98-38.NOTABLES