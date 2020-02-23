Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BOTTLED WATER PLANT
Niagara Bottling to open bottled water plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A plant that produces bottle water is planning to locate in South Carolina, bringing about 70 jobs to the Florence area. California-based Niagara Bottling says it hopes to open its new plant just off Interstate 95 by the winter of 2021. The company said it is investing $70 million in the facility. Niagara Bottling said in a statement Florence's location along I-95 along with the infrastructure in the business park where it will build the plant influenced the decision.
UNTRAINED OFFICERS
SC may end untrained police officers on regular patrols
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are looking to end a practice that allowed police officers in the state to patrol by themselves for up to a year without training. A bill receiving broad support in the South Carolina House would require an untrained officer to patrol with an officer who completed training at the state Criminal Justice Academy. The proposal was prompted by the shooting death of an untrained Florence Regional Airport officer during a January traffic stop. Untrained officers have been allowed to patrol for decades because of waiting times of four months to get academy training. But academy officials say some video training has cleared the backlog.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TAKEAWAYS
Sanders on top: Key takeaways from the Nevada caucuses
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders' convincing victory in the Nevada caucuses has made him the undisputed front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders won Saturday's voting with a diverse coalition, including Latinos, African Americans and union members. But one thing Sanders did not do was significantly grow the electorate, and that could undermine one of his core arguments for being the candidate best suited to challenge President Donald Trump. Still, nearly all of Sanders' opponents remain splintered and under-funded to compete across the Super Tuesday states on March 3. That will create extraordinary pressure to consolidate moderate support to stop Sanders.
MISSING GIRL-SOUTH CAROLINA
City that prayed, searched for missing girl says goodbye
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina community that searched, prayed and then cried said goodbye to a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later. The public memorial service for Faye Marie Swetlik was held Friday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. The girl's family asked everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye's bubbly spirit. The girl was playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus Feb. 10 when she disappeared. Authorities say a neighbor kidnapped and killed her, placed her body near his home three days later and killed himself.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Warren thanks Nevada for keeping her in fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”
ELECTION 2020-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Sanders' path has echoes of Trump's 2016 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders won his second straight contest on Saturday with a convincing victory in Nevada, the first racially diverse state on the primary calendar. Sanders’ surge has energized his legion of liberal supporters, including young people drawn to his calls for eliminating student debt and a government-run health care system. But it’s sparked an outcry from rival campaigns and other moderate Democrats who fear he can't win in a general election and would damage the party's congressional candidates running in swing states.