Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/22)
February 23, 2020 at 1:29 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 1:38 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A 2nd round

Goose Creek 51, Sumter 46 F/OT - Yaturi Bolton led a balanced offense with 10 points as the Gators advance to the Lower State semifinals. They’ll head to Conway on Tuesday.

Ft. Dorchester 55, Carolina Forest 53 - The Patriots advance to the 3rd round and will host Dutch Fork on Tuesday.

4-A 2nd round

Myrtle Beach 73, Colleton County 60

2-A 2nd round

Oceanside Collegiate 81, Woodland 41 - The Landsharks move on to the 3rd round and will travel to Whale Branch on Tuesday night.

Whale Branch 54, Burke 38

North Charleston 59, Johnsonville 56 - The Cougars advance and will host the 3rd round on Tuesday night

