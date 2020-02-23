Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A 2nd round
Goose Creek 51, Sumter 46 F/OT - Yaturi Bolton led a balanced offense with 10 points as the Gators advance to the Lower State semifinals. They’ll head to Conway on Tuesday.
Ft. Dorchester 55, Carolina Forest 53 - The Patriots advance to the 3rd round and will host Dutch Fork on Tuesday.
4-A 2nd round
Myrtle Beach 73, Colleton County 60
2-A 2nd round
Oceanside Collegiate 81, Woodland 41 - The Landsharks move on to the 3rd round and will travel to Whale Branch on Tuesday night.
Whale Branch 54, Burke 38
North Charleston 59, Johnsonville 56 - The Cougars advance and will host the 3rd round on Tuesday night
