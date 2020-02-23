One-Hit Shutout Highlights Doubleheader Split with Kansas

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After dropping game one, Charleston Southern (2-5) held Kansas (3-3) to just one hit in game two's 1-0 win on Saturday night.
Game 1: Kansas 14, Charleston Southern 3
Kansas jumped ahead early with three runs in the first inning to take down Charleston Southern 14-3.
Kansas scored multiple runs in four different innings and combined for 11 hits in the game. They were aided by eight walks and three CSU errors.
The Bucs put four runs across, the first in the second inning on an RBI single from Dante Blakeney. A sacrifice fly in the sixth inning from Connor Aldrich scored another, and the Bucs put two across in the ninth with an RBI ground out and then an RBI double from Kyle Sandstrom.
Everhett Hazelwood (1-0) got the win for Kansas. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, one walk, and struck out 12.
Peyton Schofield (0-1) took the loss for CSU, throwing three innings and allowing seven runs on four hits, five walks, and six strikeouts.
Game 2: Charleston Southern 1, Kansas 0
Daniel Padysak and Trent Siebert combined to throw a one-hit shutout in Charleston Southern's 1-0 win over Kansas
Padysak (1-1) threw a spectacular game for the Bucs, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit while striking out eight. He turned it over to Trent Siebert in the eighth inning, who threw two hitless innings and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to pick up his first career save.
The only runs in the game came from back-to-back, two-out doubles from Ryan Rizk and Alex Andronica. Each finished with two hits on the day, with Rizk scoring what ended up being the game's only run.
Nathan Barry took the loss for Kansas, pitching an inning and allowing a run on a hit, a walk, and a strikeout.
News & Notes
· Rizk doubled twice in this game. Including Andronica's double, the Bucs combined for a season high three doubles on the game.
· Padysak's eight strikeouts are the most strikeouts by a CSU pitcher this season
· Shane Kelleher extended his hitting and reached base streaks to five games in game one.
· Dante Blakeney was the only CSU hitter to record hits in both games of the doubleheader.
Up Next
CSU will wrap up its series with Kansas on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:00pm from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.