Organization holding event to share traditions of Gullah Geechee people of the Lowcountry

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) -The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is hosting an event on Sunday to share a live performance of the traditional music of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
The ‘Awakening the Ancestors’ event is on Sunday, February 23, at 4 p.m at the Wesley United Methodist Church of John’s Island.
Christal Heyward is hosting the event, and will teach about the music of our local Gullah Geechee communities and churches.
Sunday’s event will be presented in partnership by Wesley United Methodist Church of John’s Island, Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission, Soulfully Creative Kids, The Progressive Club of John’s Island and the International African American Museum, and the Charleston County Public Library.
This event is free and open to the public.
Throughout the month of February, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission has several black history month programs around the Lowcountry to attend.
