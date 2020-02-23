Oyster roast to benefit Habitat for Humanity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Habitat for Humanity is holding its 2nd Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, February 23.
The event will take place at Founders Hall on Old Towne Road from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be local oysters, BBQ, craft beer, lawn games ,and live music by Two 3 Ways.
General Admission tickets are $50 before the event and $60 at the door. Children 6 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for children ages 7-12 are $20. Tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters, BBQ, and two drink tickets (beer or soda).
Tickets can be purchased here.
All proceeds benefit Charleston Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing to deserving families in the Lowcountry.
