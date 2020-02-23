Police: chase involving stolen car leads to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have apprehended a suspect after being led on a chase Sunday afternoon.
Officers received a call at around 2:24 p.m. Sunday from a victim who says they saw their car stolen in the area of Tanger Outlet. The victim followed the car until police were able to find it and attempt a traffic stop.
The driver ran from police onto 526 eastbound towards Mount Pleasant. Near Highway 17, the car was involved in a crash with another car and, later, with the median on Highway 17 Northbound.
The driver then ran on foot before he was stopped and arrested by police.
