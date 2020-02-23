Pope, Redd help Bethune-Cookman top SC State 69-65 in OT

Maitland grabbed a defensive rebound and hit a jumper at the other end to give the Wildcats a 63-62 lead with 46 seconds remaining in overtime. Bethune-Cookman went on to build a six-point lead as Redd hit two free throws, Bailey made one of two from the line and Redd connected on a fastbreak layup. With four seconds left, a three-point play by Damani Applewhite turned out to be South Carolina State's only points in the final two minutes of OT.