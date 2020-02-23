Riller Moves Into Top 5 In CAA History In Road Loss

WILMINGTON, N.C. – College of Charleston’s Grant Riller scored a game-high 19 points in a 68-55 road loss at conference archrival UNCW on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.
He moved into fourth all-time in career scoring in Colonial Athletic Association history joining the likes of David “The Admiral” Robinson on the elite list. It marked Riller’s 55th game in double figures over his last 56 contests played for the Cougars (15-13, 9-7 CAA). He has now tabulated 2,399 career points to date and surpassed Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman (2,387) and Richmond’s John Newman (2,383).
The Cougars led by five with 11:44 to go in the first half of play on two made free throws by Riller. They would go on a 9-0 run, before the Seahawks called a timeout.
CofC would go into the locker room trailing the Seahawks (9-20, 4-12 CAA) by just two, 34-32.
Four players scored in double figures for UNCW including a double-double from Marten Linssen, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds to pull away from Charleston in the second half.
The Cougars return home and will close out the regular season this week against Delaware (20-9, 10-6 CAA) on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. (ET) in nationally-televised game on CBS Sports Network and Drexel (13-16, 6-10 CAA) on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the second-straight game, College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (10-7).
• UNCW evened the all-time series with College of Charleston to 15-15. The Seahawks swept the regular-season series and picked up their first win at home in the series since 2016.
• For the 11th time this season, Osinachi Smart came off the bench and led the team in rebounding with nine boards including three on the offensive glass at UNCW. He also made a career-high tying two steals.
• The Cougars scored 40 of their 55 points in the paint – the second-most this season in a single game behind 42 of their 71 points at Richmond on Dec. 14, 2019.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the loss …
“Tonight, I thought we had a good game plan. We had a really even game early on. We played with a lot of effort. We got away from our game plan a little bit. They (UNCW) baited us in with the junk defense. We took a couple of shots that we said we didn’t want to take. Some of them led to transition baskets for them. They started off the game making a lot of shots. I thought our guys showed great character down 16 and getting it down to eight. Wilmington did what they needed to do tonight. It’s very disappointing. We will learn from this. Obviously, we have to now focus on the two games left at home and try to finish out strong.”