Seven-Run Inning Propels ’Dogs to Win

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel used a seven-run third inning to break open a close game and defeat Yale, 10-3, Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 10, Yale 3
Records: The Citadel (5-0), Yale (0-2)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
· The Citadel sent 11 hitters to the plate in the third inning, plating seven runs. The Bulldogs only managed four hits in the inning as they took advantage of three walks, one hit by pitch and a balk.
How it Happened
· The Citadel wasted little time in getting the offense going as Jeffery Brown hit the first pitch of the inning into left field for a base hit.
· Brown would steal second and moved to third on a wild pitch before Ches Goodman delivered a RBI single up the middle.
· The third inning was the big inning as Ryan McCarthy sliced a single just inside the third-base bag to start the inning. Goodman walked and Noah Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
· Lane Botkin drove in two runs with a base hit to left center.
· After Tilo Skole beat out a bunt single to load the bases, Crosby Jones and Will Bastian drew back-to-back walks to drive in runs.
· A balk scored the fifth run of the inning and Jeffery Brown plated the sixth run with a sacrifice fly to right.
· Tyler Corbitt got in on the fun as he doubled to left field to score Bastian.
· Yale got two runs back in the fourth inning as a base hit and a walk came around to score with two outs.
· The Citadel got one of the runs back in the fifth after Brown led off the inning with a triple to right center and scored on Corbitt’s groundout to the right side.
· Yale plated its third run of the game in the sixth after Carson Swink singled and stole a pair of bases. On his second stolen base, the ball went into left field, allowing him to score.
· The Citadel rounded out the scoring in the seventh as Corbitt drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a groundout. He would then steal third and scored when Goodman singled through the left side.
· Cameron Reeves (2-0) battled his way to the victory as he gave up three unearned runs on just three hits and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· Mike Walsh (0-1) took the loss after giving up seven runs on five hits and five walks over two-plus innings.
Inside the Box Score
· The victory improved The Citadel to 5-0 on the season, continuing its best start since 1978.
· The win on Saturday gave the Bulldogs their second-straight series win to start the season. It is the first time since the 2016 the Bulldogs have won the first two series of the season. That year, they took two-of-three from Virginia Tech before sweeping Siena.
· The seven runs scored in the third inning are the most runs in an inning since the Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the fifth inning against Winthrop on March 14, 2017.
· Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup collected at least one hit. All nine hitters in the lineup scored a run.
· Jeffery Brown, Ches Goodman and Lane Botkin each had two hits.
· The only player to not record a hit, Crosby Jones, drew three walks and was hit by a pitch. He drove in a run and scored another.
· Tyler Corbitt, Goodman and Botkin each drove in two runs.
· Caleb Speedy was effective in his two innings of work as he allowed just one hit and struck out one.
· Austin Blakely pitched the ninth inning and struck out two in a scoreless frame.
On Deck
The two teams will close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.