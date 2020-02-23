Troopers: One dead following crash in Dorchester County involving motorcycle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Dorchester County Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 15.
The driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 78 when it ran a red light and was hit by a car traveling north on Highway 15, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died as a result of the crash.
No charges are expected to be filed in this case and the crash is still under investigation.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
