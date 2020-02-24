3 adults, 3 children killed in crash on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Six people are dead after a head-on collision on I-95 in Liberty County early Sunday morning.
A deputy with the Liberty County Sheriffs Office says a lookout advisory for a white Lexus traveling southbound in the northbound lane was issued around 2 a.m. A call for a crash on I-95 at exit 76 in Midway came out as deputies drove to the interstate to intercept the driver. Deputies arrived to find two cars that were involved in a head-on collision.
GSP Trooper Markus White says six people were killed. The driver of the Lexus was an elderly man with Florida license plates on his vehicle. His identity has not been released as his next of kin has not been notified.
He crashed into an SUV with Virginia tags carrying a man, woman, and three children. Georgia State Patrol has identified the deceased as 37-year-old Nathan Robinson, 41-year-old Sara Robinson, 12 or 13-year-old Stephen Robinson, 13 or 14-year-old Rebecca Robinson and 4 or 5-year-old Alexander Robinson, all of Portsmouth, Virginia. The extended family was unable to remember the exact year of birth for each of the children.
The victims of both cars were extracted by the Midway Fire Department.
Interstate 95 was closed for several hours right at exit 76 and has since been re-opened.
