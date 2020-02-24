Ashley Hall Plantation Road bridge construction ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on the Ashley Hall Plantation Road bridge is months ahead of schedule.
Construction began back in November to replace the bridge between Arabian Way and Sandcroft Drive. The $1.1 million project was initially slated to finish in August, but the bridge is now slated to reopen by the end of April.
Commuters who usually take Ashley Hall Plantation Road from Arabian Way to Sandcroft Drive currently have to take a mile and a half detour using either Boone Hall Plantation Road or Raoul Wallenberg Blvd.
Additional construction will continue after the bridge re-opening, including the addition of a raised concrete sidewalk. It will run from Arabian Way to Sandcroft Drive on the south side of Ashley Hall Plantation Road and will connect to the bridge. It will have ADA accessible pedestrian ramps on both sides.
The county also plans to add crosswalks across Sandcroft Drive and also Ashley Hall Plantation Road to tie into the existing sidewalk. Construction on the additional work is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2020.
