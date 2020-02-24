Authorities searching for accused drug dealer who skipped court date

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Berkeley County authorities are searching for a suspect who's accused of dealing drugs.
Charleston bail bondswoman Rhonda Smith says 37-year old Travis Raymar Grate failed to appear in court on several charges, including disbribution with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and forgery.
Smith says Grate, who's from Pawleys Island also is facing drug charges in Horry County.
She says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Grate's last known address is on Julian Rutledge Road on Pawleys Island.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
