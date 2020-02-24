Buttigieg marches with McDonald’s workers demanding $15 an hour wage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg marched Monday afternoon with McDonald’s workers who are demanding a $15 an hour wage.
The workers also want the right to join a union.
Buttigieg joined more than 100 protesters who marched down Hagood Avenue to the McDonald’s on Spring Street. The protesters marched once around the parking lot of the restaurant and then into the street demanding the $15 an hour wage.
“Everyone here supports you and we support 15 and the union for all fast food workers,” Buttigieg told the crowd.
A representative of the organization Black Voters Matter said she supports the workers but felt Buttigieg should not have been part of the protest.
“I’m in complete opposition to his presence at this event because he’s using black people to get some sort of political gain in the upcoming primary,” Mika Gadsden said.
Charleston police officers monitored the march and protest.
McDonald’s USA released the following statement:
“Together with our independent Franchisees, we pride ourselves on building workplaces that support crewmembers and their ambitions. The average starting wage at corporate-owned restaurants is more than $10 per hour and exceeds the federal minimum wage; McDonald’s does not lobby against or participate in any activities opposing raising the minimum wage and believes elected leaders have a responsibility to set, debate and change mandated minimum wages.”
