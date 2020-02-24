CCSD board could expand grades at downtown school, remove a grade from another

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County school board is set to take a final vote on two proposals on Monday that would remove the eighth grade from Liberty Hill Academy and add two grades to Meeting Street School at Brentwood.
The first plan will move all eighth graders at Liberty Hill Academy, the school district’s K-8 alternative program and day treatment center, to Daniel Jenkins Academy. Seven board members voted in favor of this at their last meeting. It now needs one more vote before becoming official.
The proposal stated that Daniel Jenkins has a four-classroom pod available that can accommodate the Liberty Hill eighth graders.
“Liberty Hill classrooms and hallways are smaller than Daniel Jenkins. The small hallways make transitions difficult,” the proposal stated.
It also stated that over 45-percent of Liberty Hill’s 1,450 discipline referrals this school year happened in the eighth grade. The total referrals at Daniel Jenkins is currently at 482.
Last November, a Liberty Hill Academy teacher had to be taken to the hospital after police say a student attacked her. In November 2018, documents revealed 26 incidents at the school in which staff members were injured on school grounds.
“By shifting the Liberty Hill eighth-graders to Daniel Jenkins, we would be able to create more manageable learning environments at both schools and increase the capacity to manage challenging student behaviors,” the proposal stated.
Four Liberty Hill teachers and one teaching assistant have also volunteered to move with the students to Daniel Jenkins.
Meeting Street School officials asked the school board two weeks ago to add two grades to their Brentwood campus, and seven board members voted in favor of it, one abstained. On Monday, they are expected to take a final vote on the expansion.
The elementary school first entered a public-private partnership with the school district in 2014. Right now, it serves pre-K through sixth grade. If the proposal is approved at the next board meeting, the seventh grade would be added in fall 2020 and eighth grade would be added in fall 2021.
The Meeting Street School also serves pre-K through fifth-grade students at their Burns campus.
Both votes come as West Ashley parents get their first look at the plans for the new middle school set to open in August. All of the area’s sixth through eighth graders will go to school on that campus, but in a new announcement, some eighth graders will start their day on the high school campus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.