Coastal Carolina sweeps doubleheader on Sunday

Conway, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina offense broke out in a big way on Sunday, as the Chanticleers scored a total of 27 runs over 18 innings to win not one, but two games on the final day of the Brittain Resorts Invitational.
The Chants defeated Kennesaw State 13-5 in game one of the non-traditional twin bill before capping the weekend off with a 14-2 win over West Virginia.
Game 1: Coastal Carolina 13, Kennesaw State 5
The Chanticleers overcame a three-run first by the Kennesaw State Owls to score the next 11 runs of the game to pull away for the 13-5 win.
The offense, which registered a season-high 15 base hits, was led by the top of the lineup as the 1-3 hitters went a combined 7-for-14 with two walks, three RBIs, six runs scored, and two stolen bases.
Five different Chants recorded multi-hit games in Scott McKeon (3-for-5, 2 runs, SB), Alex Gattinelli (2-for-3, SF, BB, 2 RBIs, run), Eric Brown (2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Fox Leum (2-for-3, 2 BB, RBI, run), and Cooper Weiss (2-for-5, 2 RBI, run), while BT Riopelle (1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs) recorded his first career triple and Makenzie Pate (1-for-3, 2B, HBP, run) picked up his first career double.
The Owls’ offense, which scored three runs in the first and two runs in the eighth, had eight players combine for nine hits led by outfielder Terence Norman (2-for-3, BB) with two hits and first baseman Justin Russell (1-for-4, 3 RBIs, run) with three RBIs.
Coastal starter Nick Parker (1-0), who made the start on Wednesday versus UNCW, earned his first win of the season with a quality start that saw him allow just three runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits, one walk, and four strikeouts over a career-high 7.0-complete innings.
The loss fell to KSU reliever Colby Williams (1-1), as the first guy out of the bullpen for the Owls gave up three runs on three hits and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings of work.
The Chants’ defense was flashy in game one, as despite the three errors, the men in pinstripes had a pair of diving catches in left field, a diving stop at shortstop that took away a hit, a bare-handed catch and throw at third base on a sharp-chopper, and turned two double plays in the win.
Kennesaw State opened up the game with a three-run first on five hits and one error, highlighted by a pair of RBI singles, but quickly saw the inning ended on a 6-4-3 double play.
Coastal quickly got the runs back in the bottom half of the first, as McKeon led off the frame with a single through the right side and scored two batters later on an RBI single off the bat of Gattinelli.
Two batters later, Nick Lucky would score from third on a wild pitch to cut the Owls’ lead to one at 3-2 after just one inning of play.
Parker pitched around a hit and two errors over the next two innings before an RBI single off the glove of the leaping third baseman by Weiss in the bottom of the third tied the game up at 3-3.
The sophomore righty then sent the Owls down in order in the fourth and fifth innings to keep the game knotted up heading into the bottom of the fifth.
In the fifth, CCU took its first lead of the game as Leum lined an RBI single to right-center field for the first run of the inning. Two batters later, Riopelle hit a triple off the left-center field wall to plate two more Chants and push the home team’s lead out to three at 6-3 with four innings to play.
The Chants broke the game open following the seventh-inning stretch, as the home team strung together five runs on five hits, highlighted by RBIs by Lucky, Gattinelli, Brown, and Weiss, to storm out to an 11-3 lead.
Kennesaw State pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth on a two-run single by Russell, only to see the Chants get those runs back in the bottom half of the inning on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice to put the final score at 13-5.
Game 2: Coastal Carolina 14, West Virginia 2
In the second game of two, the Chants got a quality start from freshman hurler Casey Green and scored eight runs in the eighth to run away with a 14-2 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Making his first career start, Green (1-0) gave up just one unearned run on five hits and five strikeouts over 6.0-complete innings to record his first career win.
The bullpen was solid as well, as Alaska Abney (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 3 K), Shaddon Peavyhouse (1.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K), and Chase Antle (1.0 IP, 2 K) kept the Mountaineers offense at bay in the win.
The offense picked up where it left off in the game one win over KSU, as the Chants picked up 13 base hits, which included a pair of three-hit games from Weiss (3-for-3, 2B, HBP, 3 runs) and Riopelle (3-for-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBIs, run).
McKeon (2-for-4, HBP, 3 runs) and Pate (2-for-3, BB, RBI, 2 runs) each recorded two base hits for the game, while Lucky (1-for-4, SF, 3 RBIs, run) match Riopelle with a game-high three RBIs.
West Virginia starter Tyler Strechay (0-1) suffered the loss, as he was pulled after giving up two runs, one of which was earned, on five hits and one strikeout over 2.1 innings.
The Mountaineers used nine pitchers on the night with six of those nine giving up at least one run over their time on the mound.
WVU’s Braden Zarbnisky (2-for-4, 2 runs) had two of the Mountaineers’ eight base hits and scored both of their runs, while Paul McIntosh (1-for-4, RBI) and Kevin Brophy (1-for-4, RBI) each had an RBI in the loss.
Both teams scored one unearned run in the first inning with the help of a throwing error before the Chants took the lead at 2-1 with an RBI single off the bat of Riopelle in the bottom of the second.
Green retired 10-straight batters over the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, and a total of 13 out of 14 WVU hitters through the sixth inning to keep the Chants in front by one at 2-1 going into the seventh.
After Abney pitched around a hit and an error in the top of the seventh by striking out the side, the Coastal offense broke through again in the bottom half of the inning to score four runs on an RBI single by Pate, two runs on a fielder’s choice and throwing error by West Virginia, and a sacrifice fly from Gattinelli to take a 6-1 lead.
The Mountaineers scored one run in the eighth to put the score at 6-2 only to see Coastal put the game away with an eight-run eighth, highlighted by a two-run double from Riopelle, a sacrifice fly by Lucky, and a pinch-hit RBI single by Jared Johnson.
The Chants (4-3) will play their first road game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the College of Charleston. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET