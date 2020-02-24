Driver who blows past school bus sign in Brunswick Hills caught (Video)

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver caught on camera speeding by a school bus that had its stop signed deployed was caught by police.
Police say that the driver seen below was caught and cited after blowing by a school bus that was picking up a student.
The driver was in a red Kia Soul, and the video shows the shocking moments that they blow past the bus.
The two vehicles in the video were driving westbound on Route 303 between Substation Road and Marks Road.
In the video, another driver in a dark-colored SUV can be seen in front of the Kia Soul. If anyone has information, please contact the police.
