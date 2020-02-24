Judge throws out lawsuit challenging how county is paying to finish I-526 project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A circuit court judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging how Charleston County is paying for the project to finish Interstate I-526.
The lawsuit was filed by the Coastal Conservation League last June arguing that Charleston County leaders didn’t ask taxpayers to vote on whether they wanted their tax dollars to go toward the Mark Clark Expressway project.
The county plans to use the half-cent sales tax from 2016 to fund the extension of the interstate onto James and Johns islands.
In a statement from the Coastal Conservation League regarding the decision group leaders said,"We are disappointed in today’s decision considering last week, the state Supreme Court granted citizens the right to fight against projects that affect them in a separate case related to a proposed cruise ship terminal at Union Pier. We are reviewing the decision carefully and considering our next steps."
“Today marks yet another day for progress in Charleston County,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey."Opponents of the Mark Clark Expressway will continue to fight, no matter the cost to taxpayers, and we are prepared to win for the citizens. This project is essential to quality of life and we will not let the few voices in opposition stop us."
