Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS
Sanders' 2016 movement now has political machine to push it
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders and his top advisers entered the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary convinced he was a front-runner. They believed the political insurgency flag he planted in 2016 was still flying and that his strong stances on climate change, canceling student debt and providing universal health care would reignite strong support among young voters. But most of all they were convinced that the Vermont senator's small-dollar fundraising model meant he'd consistently have the resources they weren't sure they could count on when he was a political unknown nationally. Unlike 2016, this time Sanders' movement would have a political machine to propel it.
RESTRAINED PREGNANT INMATES
South Carolina bill would ban shackling pregnant prisoners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban jails and prisons from using leg, waist and ankle restraints on pregnant women while they give birth. The House passed the bill last year, and a Senate subcommittee passed it on to the Corrections and Penology Committee last week. South Carolina is one of only six states that don't ban shackling pregnant inmates. The law would also require pregnant inmates to only be handcuffed in front so they can try to brace themselves if they fall. The ban would apply to state prisons and local jails.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Santee Cooper hearings to continue all week at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The complex discussions on whether to sell South Carolina's state-owned utility will continue all next week in Statehouse budget committees. The House Ways and Means Committee will enter the discussion Monday with a hearing where they will question state Department of Administration officials and private lawyers who helped evaluate the bids to buy Santee Cooper. The House committee will meet Tuesday with Florida's NextEra Energy, which wants to buy Santee Cooper. Wednesday's Ways and Means Committee meeting will be with Dominion Energy of Virginia, which is offering $1 billion to manage the state utility..
ELECTION SECURITY-VOTING MACHINES
Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters will cast ballots this year on devices that look and feel like the discredited paperless voting machines they once used, yet leave a paper record of the vote. Computer security experts are warning that these so-called ballot-marking devices pose too much of a risk. Ballot-marking machines were initially developed not as primary vote-casting tools but as “accessible” alternatives for the disabled. They print out paper records that are scanned by optical readers that tabulate the vote. They cost at least twice as much as hand-marked paper ballots, which computer scientists prefer because paper can’t be hacked.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Bloomberg delays town hall to prepare for debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has delayed a scheduled CNN town hall so that he can spend more time preparing for Tuesday’s debate. Bloomberg was scheduled to appear on CNN on Monday. But he’ll now join the network for the live question-and-answer program on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Bloomberg called the debate “crucial” and said “the country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.” Bloomberg had his debate debut last week _ widely deemed rocky and underwhelming for a candidate who has sought to give off the air of a front-runner. Bloomberg is forgoing the state's upcoming Saturday primary.
ELECTION 2020
After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Any momentum that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gains in South Carolina after his win in Nevada could be devastating to Joe Biden. The former vice president is looking to the state for a commanding victory that can keep his candidacy alive through Super Tuesday. The March 3 contests will unfold in 14 states and award one-third of the delegates needed for the Democratic nomination. Moderate Democrats are growing increasingly nervous that Sanders' call for a political “revolution” will drive voters away from the party, both in the matchup against President Donald Trump and in House and Senate races.