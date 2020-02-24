MBPD: Man hit and choked pregnant girlfriend in front of their child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Additional details are being released after Myrtle Beach police say a man choked and hit his pregnant girlfriend in the presence of their child.
26-year-old Shakim Brown was arrest Saturday and charged with first degree domestic violence after police say the incident escalated from a verbal argument to a physical one.
The incident reportedly happened in a hotel/motel along 12th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Police say upon arriving to the scene, Brown refused to answer the door, citing he was using the restroom. Police report hearing the toilet flush multiple times before Brown opened the door to prove he was still on the toilet.
According to police, they ultimately had to remove Brown off the toilet and place him under arrest. The victim tells police the pair were having an argument after she told Brown she wanted to gather her belongings and leave. According to the report, the duo started yelling at one another before Brown eventually threw a punch, which the victim says she blocked with her arms.
The report continues to say the victim picked up a mirror in order to protect herself, but Brown reportedly punched through the mirror, breaking it and hitting the victim in the mouth. The victim tells police she attempted to call for help but Brown slapped the phone out of her hand.
MBPD say a child of the victim and offender was present for the fight and a statement was taken. Police report the victim had a cut on the inside of her mouth but no choke marks around her neck.
Police say Brown has one prior conviction for domestic violence.
