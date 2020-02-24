Parent Survival Guide: Getting your child free tutoring help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kids sometimes run into roadblocks when it comes to learning a particular subject.
While some children are fine, Gaila Mercer-Brown, who’s the school counseling coordinator for Dorcester District 2, says other kids can greatly benefit from some extra tutoring help.
She says if a child is not understanding the subject matter in class it’s first important for parents to reach out to your child’s teacher to get the conversation started on your child getting the extra help.
“Those are the people who deal with the student on a day to day basis. A lot of times they can provide feedback and strategies to assist with plans for the process,” Mercer-Brown said. She says ask your child’s teacher if there are tutoring options during school hours.
“This could mean tutoring at lunch. It could mean before or after school tutoring because some schools offer that as options,” says Mercer-Brown.
Mercer Brown says there are also several free resources on the internet.
Tutoring sites like Khan academy and ACT.Org can help kids with specific subjects, and walk you through the steps to better understand what you’re learning.
Also, ask your child’s teacher about the online resources they’re already using in class that you could also use at home.
“That resource has a wealth of resources embedded inside to help parents and students understand concepts as well as hands on experience. It’s important to ask for help when you see that you’re struggling a lot of times. Someone has a skill set that can help you work though the challenges you’re experiencing,” says Mercer-Brown.
Another alternative to paying for tutoring is asking friends and family that are strong in a particular subject. Also, the the Learn to Be Foundation is a nonprofit with free online tutoring.
Students can interact with a tutor in subjects like math, language arts and science.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.