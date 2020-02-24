Report: Middle school student used pencil to stab classmate in the eye and nose

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a middle school student accused of using a pencil to stab a classmate in the eye and nose.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at the Camp Road Middle School on James Island Monday morning and led to the arrest of an 8th grade student.
According to the sheriff’s office, the assault happened at the school gym and was broken up by staff members.
The victim said he was approached by the suspect who started stabbing him with a pencil. Investigators reported that the victim told them he was unaware why the suspect was doing this. Deputies say they learned that the two juveniles were involve in a fight earlier this year.
Responding deputies said the victim suffered a small circular laceration to the right side of his nose and a small pinpoint laceration to his upper left eyelid. The student was then transported to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Deputies say shortly after the incident they were notified that the suspect had given a drawing to an unknown student that showed a person being stabbed in the eye with phrases that included “One sick joke” and “Funny [expletive] story.” The drawing was added into evidence.
