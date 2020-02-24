Road closures planned ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic Primary debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say multiple roads will close Tuesday for the Democratic Primary debate in downtown Charleston.
The event will require heightened security measures including road closures for vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 1 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police announced the following closures:
- Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage will close at 1 p.m. Garage traffic only will be permitted after 1 p.m.
- George Street between East Bay and Anson Streets will close at 4 p.m.
- Anson Street between George and Calhoun Streets will close at 4 p.m.
The roads are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m., Francis said.
