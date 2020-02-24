SC leader taking Lowcountry nonprofit to court

“I kept telling her, 'well I will drive up there, whatever you need for your rescue like food, treats, litter, anything... I want to come see him,” Medaglia said. “For a while she said yes. But it kept falling through. Every donation I made, every ticket I bought for her open houses that never seemed to happen - it never happened. I never got to see him. Finally I got this text message, really short, saying ‘oh he got adopted.’”