Suspects wanted in Beaufort County theft case

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a theft case.
Officials say on Feb. 17 around 11:15 a.m., three males took the victim’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Food Lion in Okatie. The suspects then attempted to use her bank cards in multiple locations.
The three males were seen traveling in a light-colored Ford Expedition. They are wanted for petit larceny and financial transaction card fraud.
If you have any information regarding the identification of these individuals, please contact Corporal Johnson at 843-255-3438 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
