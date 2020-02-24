‘These families deserve answers’: Sheriff’s office still seeking info after two found dead in Marion Co. home

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for answers after two people were found shot to death in a home last month.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Andrew Legett and Maisha Burch were discovered inside a home off Taft Watson Road in the Centenary community on Jan. 13. Officials said the two died from apparent gunshot wounds.
“We desperately need the community's help to solve this case. Someone out there knows something,” a Monday post from the MCSO stated.
According to authorities, Burch leaves behind five “very young children” as well as three adult children. Legett left behind a daughter and a “precious grandbaby,” as well as his mother and siblings.
“These families deserve answers,” the post stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399 or (843) 423-8216.
